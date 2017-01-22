Nagarjuna has refuted the rumours that he is teaming up with his son Naga Chaitanya in his next movie. On other hand, Akkineni family has revealed the details of the engagement of Chai and Samantha.

Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya teamed up for Manam, which went on to become a blockbuster success at the box office. Of late, it was rumoured that the father-son duo is coming back together again. Their second combo movie was to be directed by Satish Vegesna of Sathamanam Bhavati fame.

But Nagarjuna was surprised to read the reports about their second combo project and he took to his Twitter handle to put all the speculations to rest on January 18. The actor tweeted: "I am reading & hearing news that chai and I are doing a film together again..hmmm!! This is news to me also."

A source close to Nagarjuna reveals that both the actors are busy with their respective commitments and have not signed any project to work together. Nagarjuna is currently busy with his upcoming movie Om Namo Venkatesaya, which is directed by K Raghavendra Rao. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is working on NC13, which is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala.

There is another news doing rounds in T-Town. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are getting engaged on January 29 and their families have reportedly confirmed news about their engagement ceremony. This event is going to be a private affair and close friends and relatives of the couple have been invited for this function. Their families are expected to finalise the date of their wedding.

However, Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil recently got engaged to his girlfriend Shriya and their engagement was a grand event, which was attended by several bigwigs from the film industry. But Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, who have been dating each other for the last two years, wanted their engagement to be a private affair. Their marriage is being held in a grand manner, traditional style.