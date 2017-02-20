The suspense is over: In an upset of sorts, Shurhozelie Liezietsu has been chosen by the Naga People's Front (NPF) and later the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) to be the next chief minister of the state, instead of Neiphiu Rio, who had been tipped for the post. This brings to end the resort politics Rio had resorted to in order to return to power.

The development comes after TR Zeliang stepped down as Nagaland chief minister following protracted and often violent protests by Naga groups. They had been calling for Zeliang to be ousted as chief minister because he wanted to hold elections to urban local bodies (ULBs) with 33 percent reservation for women.

Essentially, if he had gotten his way, one out of every three members in every ULB in the state would have been a woman. However, that is not to be, because the governor has declared the election process to the ULBs null and void.

In the run-up to his resignation, Rio — who has been chief minister of Nagaland for two terms from 2003 to 2014 interspersed by a period of President's Rule — had whisked away several DAN MLAs to a resort, and they had then pledged their backing to him in a "letter of support." In the light of these developments, it had been assumed that Rio — currently the only elected Lok Sabha member from the state — would be elected chief minister.

However, it is Liezietsu who was first chosen leader of the NPF Legislature Party and then the head of the DAN Legislature Party, meaning he will be the next chief minister of Nagaland. It now remains to be seen what comes of the Naga protests and the ULB elections under the octogenarian politician.