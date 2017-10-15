The Intelligence Branch of Nagaland has warned of a possible attack by some Rohingya refugees allegedly trained under Islamic State (ISIS) militants who managed to sneak into the refugee camps.

Around 2,000 Muslims are undergoing arms training to fight the Nagas if the latter tries to drive the Myanmar refugees out, the officials stated.

The intelligence officials claimed that the Rohingya refugees were being trained by at least 20 militants of the Islamic State (ISIS) group who had entered Nagaland.

These reports come just a few days after the Narendra Modi government said that "many of the Rohingya refugees" were suspected of having links with Pakistan's ISI, the ISIS group and other extremist outfits targeting India. And the government wanted to deport them back.

Dimapur Imam working with Rohingya rebels?

The Naga Intelligence Branch said the Imam of Dimapur has teamed up with the Rohingya rebels and has also started gathering arms and ammunition from Bangladesh. The officials estimate that around 2,000 men are ready to take up arms against the Nagas, suggesting that things would go out of hand if there were any attempt to deport the refugees from Nagaland.

The intelligence officials have also zeroed in on the areas the Rohingyas may launch an attack on, said a Times Now report.

The Imam is planning to attack Hebron and Kehoi camps post which it will be convenient for them to capture Nagaland, said the officials while adding that the Imam's men and the Rohingya rebels may also carry out suicide bomb attacks and bomb blasts throughout the state.

Keeping tabs on Muslims

In the wake of these reports, the authorities have been asked to keep an eye on the movement of Muslims in Dimapur. Even the entry of genuine global relief agencies to the make-shift refugee camps has been restricted.

BSF Inspector General (RETD) VK Gaur said that forces have been deployed to monitor the situation it is believed that "Pakistan's Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), elements from Al Qaida, Jamat e Islami, Chhatra Shibir, ISI and some other Islamist groups have infiltrated the camps as relief workers for distributing relief material from Islamic countries".

"They have picked up a significant number of young refugees for arms training. It is learnt that during the night such people are whisked away in vehicles of security forces to three districts including Bandarban and Khagrachari. Needless to say that there are several elements in armed forces who are supporters of ISI and oppose Indo-Bangladesh amity," Gaur added.