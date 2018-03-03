The magic figure to form the government in the state is 31 (60 member assembly)

11: 03: V. Kashiho Sangtam of BJP wins from 59 Seyochung Sitimi (Kiphire)

11:00 am: Chief Electoral Officer, Nagaland has said that Neikesalie Kire of NDPP has won from 9 Kohima town constituency

10:08 am: Exit polls predicted win for NDPP-BJP alliance but NPF is leading at the moment

09:43 am: Vote counting underway in 54/60. NPF leading in 28, BJP-NDPP - 24, Others - 2

09:23 am: Out of 41 constituencies where counting of votes is underway, BJP-NDPP lead in 20, NPF - 19, Congress - 1, Others - 1

Seeing the earlier trends:, I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and Congress is trailing in Meghalaya. The three results of North East are going to be very good for BJP: Ram Madhav, BJP pic.twitter.com/66V7BPCXDn — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

09:02 am: Vote counting in 16 out of 59 constituencies underway. BJP-NDPP currently leading in 12, NPF - 3, Congress 1

08:42 am: BJP-NDPP currently leading in 11 constituencies, and NPF in 3

08:17 am: Former Nagaland chief minister and Lok Sabha MP Neiphiu Rio has won with NDPP ticket from 11 Northern Angami II A/C after his lone opponent Chupfuo Angami (NPF) withdrew his nomination.

The result of Nagaland State Legislative Assembly election 2018 will be out a few hours from now as counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Saturday, March 3.

We will provide you live update of the election results when the counting of votes starts. So, stay tuned to this page.

Nagaland went to polls on February 27 with a total of 195 candidates (excluding Neiphiu Rio) in the fray for 59 seats of the 60-seat Assembly. Former state chief minister and Lok Sabha member Neiphiu Rio of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won uncontested from the 11 Northern Angami II Assembly constituency after his rival withdrew his nomination.

The NDPP has struck a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with Neiphiu Rio as its chief ministerial candidate. The NDPP contested in 40 constituencies (one won) and BJP in 20.

Exit polls have predicted that the NDPP-BJP alliance has an edge with the possibility of crossing the magic figure of 31 but the Naga People's Front (NPF), led by incumbent chief minister TR Zeliang can upset the alliance and is expected to give a close fight.

The NPF has contested in 58 constituencies, while INC fielded 18 candidates, JD (U) – 13, Ind – 11, NCP – 6, AAP – 3 and LJP – 2.