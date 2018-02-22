Akkineni Naga Chaitanya has slammed reports that he would once again romance actress Rakul Preet Singh in his next movie, which marks the debut of Sowjanya as a director.

Naga Chaitanya had teamed up with Rakul Preet Singh earlier for Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, which went on to become hit at the box office. The sparkling chemistry between the two was one of the reasons for the success of the film. The speculations about their second film started doing rounds on Thursday morning.

It was rumoured that Sowjanya, who is a former assistant to Krishna Vamsi, had approached Naga Chaitanya to team up with Rakul Preet Singh to play the lead roles in her debut directorial venture. It is a romantic comedy, which is set to be yet another vibrant and colourful love story with tremendous appeal for the youth. The actors, who were impressed with the storyline, had given their consent to her.

Naga Chaitanya, who was surprised to read the rumours, took to his Twitter handle to clear the air. The actor said that he is currently busy with the shooting of Savyasachi and Maruthi's upcoming film. He has not signed any new project and there is no truth in reports about his next film.

Naga Chaitanya tweeted, "Some news today reporting my next projects which isn't true..shooting fr savyasachi & Maruthi Garu's film, excited with the way both films are shaping up. been blessed this year listening to some really nice content. will announce my next soon, whatever you hear otherwise is NOT TRUE."

However, Naga Chaitanya and Rakul Preet Singh share a good chemistry on and off-screen. It was rumoured that Samantha was not happy with it and she was spying on Naga Chaitanya, as she was frequently seen at the sets of Rarandoi Veduka Chudham. In fact, Sam is also a close friend of Rakul.