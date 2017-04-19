Actor Naga Chaitanya and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who got engaged earlier this year, are reportedly set to get married in October this year and their wedding will take place in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha got engaged at a high profile ceremony held in Hyderabad in January, after dating each other for a few years. Ever since, several speculations have been made on various aspects of their wedding. It was rumoured that they will tie the knot by the end of 2017 and their marriage will be held twice in Hindu and Christian traditional styles.

But the Akkineni family has been tight-lipped about the wedding's details. If we are to go by the latest buzz in the industry, the wedding will be held in October this year. It was earlier rumoured that it would be a destination wedding in Bali or Bangkok. But unlike the reports, their marriage will take place in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have signed a couple of projects post their engagement and they are now busy wrapping up their respective films before getting ready for the big fat wedding. Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in director Kalyan Krishna Kurasala's Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, which features Rakul Preet Singh alongside him. It is set to release in May.

On the other hand, Samantha has three Tamil films like Irumbu Thirai, Aneethi Kathaigal and Vijay 61 and two Telugu films like Raju Gari Gadhi 2 and Ram Charan-Sukumar untitled project and a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film on Savithri biopic in her kitty. She has wrapped up some of them and is busy shooting for others.