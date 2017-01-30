When marriage is round the corner, girls often have a tough time wondering what to wear and how to look pretty on their special day, and they prefer custom-made unique attires and accessories to look different. Same is the case with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who got engaged to Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya in a private ceremony on Sunday, January 29.

"#Chaisam It's official now. My mother is my daughter now. Couldn't be happier!!" Nagarjuna announced the news via his social media pages.

So what made the bubbly actress look unique for the engagement ceremony? Well, it is not just her charming smile, but also the saree that she wore for her engagement day. Samantha looked gorgeous in a statement necklace, earrings, off-the-shoulder golden blouse and off-white golden saree, which has quite a lot of stories to tell.

The specially designed Koëcsh attire by Mumbai-based Krésha Bajaj, has the entire love story of ChaySam aka ChaiSam, who have been in a relationship for a long time, embroidered onto it. A few days before the ceremony, Samantha had posted a video giving a glimpse of the making of an embroidered saree, featuring the couple in a scene from Telugu romantic entertainer Ye Maaya Chesave, and little did we know that the actress would be wearing that for the engagement. "From the pages of my story .. to you with love," she had posted, along with the video, on her Instagram page that had gone viral.

Meanwhile, a day after the engagement, Samantha shared another picture on her Insta page that gives a clear idea on the designs of her custom-made sari. It has Sam showing off her engagement ring, while Chay walks in the background. "He put a ring on it," she writes and the same scene from their real life story is embroidered on the saree. The special sari is also said to feature all the special moments the duo has shared together, including the Akkineni family's group picture taken at Akhil Akkineni's engagement.

Latest reports suggest that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha will enter wedlock in December 2017, and the actress is expected to continue her acting career even after the wedding.

