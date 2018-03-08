Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya has finally announced his first movie with wife Samantha Akkineni after marriage. This movie will be directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Shine Screens.

Naga Chaitanya tweeted, "Happy to announce my next directed by shiva produced by @Shine_Screens and will be sharing screen space (if she gives me any ;-) )with my better half @Samanthaprabhu2 ..feels good to be back to being able to take you through another journey of love."

Ever since the couple got married last year, their fans are desperately waiting to hear about their next movie together. Several speculations were made about their movies, but none turned out to be true. Now, Naga Chaitanya himself has gone on to announce that he would romance his wife Samantha in his 17th movie (NC 17).

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were paired for the first time in Ye Maaya Chesave. Their chemistry struck a chord with the audience and they went to work together in Manam and Autonagar Surya. When the rumors of their affair were getting stronger, many of their fans prayed that they should become a real-life couple. And making their fans' wishes come true the couple tied the knot October 7, 2017.

Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are turning producers with Nani's Krishnarjuna Yudham, which is set to hit the screens on April 12. Naga Chaitanya's 17th movie will be the second film under their banner Shine Screens. They tweeted, "The Adorable Akkineni couple @chay_akkineni & @Samanthaprabhu2 to dazzle on screen again in our Production No. 2, to be directed of @ShivaNirvana! #ChaySam #NC17."

A host of Telugu celebs expressed their happiness over Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's new movie and took to Twitter to wish the couple good luck.

Kona Venkat: My best wishes to @Samanthaprabhu2 & to u @chay_akkineni ... she's already sharing her life with u brother, Screen space is too small in comparison .. Shiva has come up with fantastic story after "Ninnu Kori".. it's a winner good luck to @Shine_Screens & the whole team !!

BVS Ravi: You both melt the silver screens with love and d chemistry between you brings out the best of your abilities on to the visuals. Gud luck @chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2

Sudheer Varma: All the very best to @chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 Shiva And my dear friends Sahu and Harish for their second outing

Sushanth: Awesome news! Will be a treat to see you both on screen together again! @chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2

Vennela Kishore: That "if she gives me any" line ..wishing all the success to both

Neerajaa Kona: Good luck u two! This will be worth the wait ❤️ @Samanthaprabhu2 & @chay_akkineni ✨ And Shiva ... Much love to u all!!

SS Karthikeya: Brooo! All the best for this! Really excited to you both back together on screen! I'm sure it'll recreate the magic ! @Samanthaprabhu2 #ChaySam