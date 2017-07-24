The North American Film Awards (NAFA) 2017 concluded on a grand note on July 22 in New York and July 23 in Chicago with many talented artistes of the Malayalam entertainment industry gracing the events. During the cultural fest, actors and technicians were honoured for their performances and contributions to the films released in 2016.

While Nivin Pauly bagged the best actor award for his performances in Jacobinte Swargarajyam and Action Hero Biju, while Manju Warrier won the best actress award for films Karinkunnam 6's and Vettah. However, there were speculations that the actress might not be able to attend the award ceremony due to her tight shooting schedule. There were also rumours that Kerala police had asked her not to travel abroad as she is reportedly the second witness in the actress kidnap case, for which her former husband and actor Dileep was arrested on July 10.

"I was going through stressful days and never thought would be able to attend this event. I would like to thank Martin and Joju for their continuous support, and producer Rafel sir and my mentor Kamal sir for allowing me to take a break from the shooting of Aami," Manju said during the award show, and dedicated the reward to all the cast and crew of her movies, especially late Rajesh Pillai, the director of crime thriller Vettah.

The event also saw the presence of Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Biju Menon, Aju Varghese, Soubin Shahir, Joju George, Ramesh Pisharody, Rima Kallingal, Aashiq Abu, Dileesh Pothan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Neeraj Madhav, Asha Sarath, Madhu, Sheela, Vani Jayaram, Vinay Forrt and Aparna Balamurali, among many others.

NAFA 2017, presented by Freedia Entertainment, will be aired soon on Malayalam entertainment channel Flowers TV.

