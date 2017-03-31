Several big names from the Kollywood entertainment industry attended the foundation laying ceremony of the South Indian Cine Artistes' Association aka Nadigar Sangam's new building near Habibullah road at T Nagar in Chennai on Friday, March 31. The event was live-streamed on the official website of the association.

The grand ceremony was attended by Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Vishal, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Simbu, Siva Karthikeyan, Nassar, Vanisree, Sharada, Vijayakumar, Simran, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Bindu Madhavi, among many others. The actors handed over a brick each for the construction.

During the ceremony, Vishal, the general secretary of the association, announced that for the construction of the building, he will contribute Rs 10 crore along with treasurer Karthi, who couldn't attend the function as he is in Rajasthan to shoot for a movie. "We want to do good for the actors association, we will not take a single penny for our own benefits," Vishal said during the event.

The ambitious project, which also has a 1,000-seat auditorium, a wedding hall, preview theatre and the head office of Nadigar Sangam, will be constructed on a budget of Rs 26 crore. It is expected to be opened in September 2018.

Check out photos of the ceremony here:

Stars gathered at #NadigarSangam foundation laying ceremony !! pic.twitter.com/xvWXXtcvq5 — SS Music (@SSMusicTweet) March 31, 2017

