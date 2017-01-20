Nadigar Sangam is organising a one-day strike demanding that the centre to lift the ban on Jallikattu. Stars like Ajith, Vijay, Rajinikanth and many others are participating in the event.

Nadigar Sangam protests Live updates: Ajith, Suriya, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Shanthnu, Prasanna, Sundar C and host of actors have already joined the protest being held in the Nadigar Sangam grounds.It has to be noted that Thala has visited an event organised by the actors' guild after a lot of years. Celebs at Protests -Photos

The last time that Ajith attended the event organised by the Nadigar Sangam was to thank former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi for allotting lands to the age-old artists of Kollywood in 2010. He had created a controversy when he remarked that the actors were being forced and threatened to attend events, which were politically sensitive. It may be recalled that Thala had refused to take part in the electoral process of Nadigar Sangam as well. Pics - Ajith with Shalini at Protests

Now, after a gap of seven years, Ajith has entered the Nadigar Sangam event again. The actor sported black-and-black dress and he was accompanied by his wife Shalini.

However, soon after Nadigar Sangam announced its decision to organise a protest, it received a flak fro

The actors' guild has said that it is a silent protest as they want the media's focus to be around the people and not on what celebrities say at the strike.

More details will follow...