Nach Baliye 8 kicked-started with a bang and all the 10 celebrity contestants have already left the viewers stunned with their spectacular performances. While viewers must be wondering who is the first couple to be eliminated from Nach Baliye 8, the result is already out.

Based on judges and audience votes, Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma scored the lowest and have been eliminated from the show, India Forums reported. The episode has already been shot and will be aired on Saturday, April 15.

Manoj and Utkarsha danced on Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan in the last episode of the dance reality show. They added humour to their dance act, which was quite entertaining, though their performance wasn't extraordinary. They, however, had performed well in the opening week.

With this, fans of Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal can heave a sigh of relief as the couple was in need of more number of audience votes after Mohit missed a few dance steps in the last episode.

Meanwhile, Dipika Kakar and Shoiab Ibrahim seem to be one of the top contenders of the season. The former Sasural Simar Ka couple has been mesmerising the judges and audience with their mind-blowing moves.