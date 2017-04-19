The upcoming week of Nach Baliye 8 will see another celebrity couple taking the exit route after Utkarsha Naik and Manoj Verma. The episode was shot recently and according to Bollywood Life, Marathi stars Siddharth Jadhav and Trupti would score the lowest and would be eliminated from the show.

The news will surely leave the couple's fans disappointed considering that Siddharth had impressed the judges last week when he danced on Pinga song from Bajirao Mastani. He dressed as a woman and also donned a nauvari sari.

With the competition getting tougher with each week, it remains to be seen who all makes it to the finale of the season.

Meanwhile, reports have been doing the rounds that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will not be performing in the upcoming episode as she had injured her back severely. Doctors have advised her to rest and because of this, Vivek Dahiya will perform with their choreographer.

Also, rumour has it that cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra are all set to make an entry on the show. However, they will not enter as wild card contestants but as guest performers.