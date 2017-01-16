Nach Baliye is gearing up to entertain viewers with the eighth edition of the celebrity dance reality show. The new season will be backed by BBC Production and not Ekta Kapoor, who had produced the previous edition and had also introduced a new format along the lines of Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, speculations regarding the list of contestants have started doing the rounds. Rumour has it that the new season will see some popular real life television couple shaking their leg.

While viewers need to wait until the makers reveal the confirmed list of contestants, according to Tellychakkar.com, here are some of the possible jodis of Nach Baliye 8.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal: Sanaya had showcased her dancing skills in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Reloaded and it would be wonderful if the lady is joined by her husband in Nach Baliye 8.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya: It would be a treat to fans of the couple to see them perform together as a couple, something that fans are yet to see on their show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka: While Drashti was the winner of the sixth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Neeraj comes from a non-industry family. It would be delightful to see the couple together on stage, as they rarely make public appearances as a couple.

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava: Although both belong to the TV industry, they haven't shared screen space yet. Karan is a trained Shiamak Davar dancer and had also participated in Season 3, with his then girlfriend Amita Chandekar. He had also hosted the last season of the reality show.

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchantt:

For the past several seasons, Suyyash and Kishwer had reportedly been keen on participating on the dance reality show, but things never worked out between them and the makers. It is expected that the makers will make sure to bring the Bigg Boss 9 couple on board this year.

Other possible jodis of Nach Baliye 8 are: Siddhant Karnick-Megha Gupta, Vin Rana-Nita Sofiani, Mayank Gandhi-Hunar Hale, Nikitin Dheer- Kratika Sengar, Mouni Roy-Mohit Raina, Karan Singh Grover-Bipasha Basu, Yuvika Chudhary-Prince Narula, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla and Rohan Mehra-Kanchi Singh.