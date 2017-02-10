Even as speculations are rife regarding the list of contestants for the new season of Nach Baliye 8, rumour has it that the makers have finalised the host of the season.

According to India Forums, Karan Singh Grover will be hosting the celebrity dance reality show. The report also said that his wife and Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu might join him for a special episode. Karan had earlier hosted reality show Zara Nachke Dikha.

Bollywood actress Kajol will reportedly judge Nach Baliye 8 along with famous choreographer Shiamak Davar. In the earlier seasons, Shilpa Shetty, Karishma Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Malaika Arora, Isha Koppikar have been part of the show.

The eighth edition of the dance show will be backed by BBC Production and not Ekta Kapoor, who produced the previous edition and introduced a new format along the lines of Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, Naagin 2 actress Aashka Goradia and her American fiancé Brent Goble and Roop Durgapal and her husband Deepak Naiwal are in talks to join the show.

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava are likely to participate in the show as well. Karan Patel is a trained dancer and had also participated in Season 3, with his then girlfriend Amita Chandekar. He had also hosted the last season of the reality show.

Other possible contestants of Nach Baliye 8 are Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka.