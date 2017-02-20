Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been approached to judge celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.

A DNA report said that the makers of the reality show had approached them as they believed that having the celebrity couple as the jury of the dance show would be appropriate. "Since it is a couple's dance show, the makers thought it would be apt to have a celebrity couple on the jury. However, the duo declined because they are busy with other commitments," a source told the daily.

The report further said that Akshay and Twinkle declined the offer, as they are busy with other commitments.

Earlier, there were reports that the eighth edition of the popular dance reality show would see Bollywood actress Kajol and renowned choreographer Shiamak Davar in the judges' seat.

Karan Singh Grover will apparently host the show. There were reports that his wife and Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu might join him in a special episode.

While the confirmed list of contestants is awaited, rumour has it that Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha will participate. Recently, former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Mihika Verma and her NRI businessman Anand were approached by the show-makers.

Other possible contestants are Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, comedian Bharti Singh and her fiancé Harsh Limabachiyaa, Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble, Nikitin Dheer-Kratika Sengar, and Deepika Kakkar-Shoaib Ibrahim.