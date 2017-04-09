Popular dance reality show Nach Baliye is back with its eighth season and has already entered the second week. All the celebrity couples set the stage on fire with their amazing performances on Sunday's episode, but it was Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who overshadowed others with their power-packed dance moves.

Nach Baliye 8: Bharti Singh and fiancé Haarsh charging this whopping amount per episode; become highest-paid celebrity couple

The episode kick-started with Dipika and Shoaib, who danced to popular song Uri Uri Jaye from Raees. The judges were in praise for their mind-blowing lift, which was definitely one of the highlights of the episode.

Both Shoaib and Dipika got emotional when the latter spoke highly of her future in-laws (Shoaib's parents), who were present on the sets to boost the actors' confidence. The family got a standing ovation from judges and contestants for the strong bond they share.

Another highlight of the episode was comedian and contestant Bharti Singh and judge Mohit Suri's fun dance act on Kaate Nahi Katthe from Force 2 that left the audience in splits.

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal although mesmerised the audience with their sensuous and powerful dance moves, but it was Mohit who caught everyone's attention. He missed a few steps, which affected his overall performance.

Manoj Verma and Utkarsha Naik added humour to their dance act on Jag Ghoomeya from Sultan, which was quite entertaining though their performance wasn't extraordinary.