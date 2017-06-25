Nach Baliye 8 grand finale is a couple of hours away and as fans of the three finalists – Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Abigail Pande-Sanam Johar – are eagerly waiting for the winner to be announced, it seems the names of the winning couple has already been leaked.

Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi threatens to quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein if not declared winner? Here's what she has to say

According to a reliable Twitter handle, Abigail and Sanam have been declared as the winning couple of the eighth edition of the dance reality show. Divyanka and Vivek have beaten Sanaya and Mohit to win the first runner-up title.

While fans need to wait till the grand finale episode goes on air at 7:30pm on Sunday, June 25, the news revealed by twitter handle @nipunsureb appears to be genuine since he had predicted the winner of Bigg Boss 10 correctly as well.

Also, it isn't a prediction made by a fan of Abigail since @nipunsureb recently requested people to support and vote for Divyanka-Vivek.

Hence, we feel that the news of Nach Baliye 8 winner has been leaked from the sets, the shooting of which is already over.

Meanwhile, the grand finale will see the presence of the eliminated contestants of the season, except for Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will also make appearances to promote their films Jagga Jasoos and Mubarakan, respectively.