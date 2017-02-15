Even as Nach Baliye 8 is gearing up to entertain viewers, speculation regarding the list of contestants has been doing the rounds.

Nach Baliye 8: Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu to host the celebrity dance reality show?

Several names have emerged as of now, and the latest buzz is that former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Mihika Varma and her NRI businessman Anand have been approached by the makers of the dance reality show, ABP Live reported.

The actress, who lives in New Jersey post her marriage, has not yet confirmed her participation in the show.

The Miss International 2004 was on top of her acting career when she decided to get married and settle abroad. Hence, if the report turns out to be true, it would be a treat for fans of Mihika, who miss watching her on-screen.

Meanwhile, rumour also has it that another Yeh Hai Mohabbatein couple, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya, are likely to participate in the celebrity dance reality show.

Other possible contestants are comedian Bharti Singh and her fiancé Harsh Limabachiyaa, Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble, Nikitin Dheer-Kratika Sengar, Deepika Kakkar-Shoaib Ibrahim.

Karan Singh Grover will apparently be hosting the celebrity dance reality show. Also, his wife and Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu may join him for a special episode.

Nach Baliye 8 will reportedly be judged by Bollywood actress Kajol along with famous choreographer Shiamak Davar. The eighth edition of the dance show will be backed by BBC Production and not Ekta Kapoor, who produced the previous edition and introduced a new format along the lines of Bigg Boss.