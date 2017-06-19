Nach Baliye 8 is gearing up for its grand finale with three finalists -- Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Abigail Pandey-Sanam Johar.

Did fans of Nach Baliye 8 finalists Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal promise iPhones to people in return for votes?

Given that both Divyanka and Sanaya have dedicated fans, they are leaving no stone unturned to make their favourite jodi win. Such is the craze among fans of the two celebs that it has led to a fan war on Twitter.

Recently, an online troller said that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress had threatened Star Plus channel, which airs both her serial and the dance reality show, that she will quit the show if not declared as the winner of Nach Baliye 8.

i heard in one article @Divyanka_T is threatening @StarPlus 2make hr winner otherwise she will quit YHM.if its true thn its so nasty n cheap — Ya Haadi Ya Raheemu (@RijaYashal) June 17, 2017

This gave haters of Divyanka an opportunity to bash her online. However, the actress was quick to rubbish the report. Divyanka tweeted: "It's not a reply to you #MsBasher... It's for those who might fall for your hoax. Winner or not I am not a quitter!"

WINNER OR NOT...I'M NOT A QUITTER!#LongLiveYHM ?? https://t.co/BrM50Sh8XU — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) June 17, 2017

Meanwhile, Nach Baliye 8 finale will be a grand affair with two couple winners of previous seasons -- Mahhi Vij-Jay Bhanushali and Amir Ali-Sanjeeda Sheikh -- entertaining the audience with their spectacular performances.

"The finale will see the entry of two winners of the earlier seasons in the form of Mahhi Vij - Jay Bhanushali and Amir Ali - Sanjeeda Sheikh. The two ex-winner couples will be entering the show as guest performers to cheer the finalists," an India Forums report said.