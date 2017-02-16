Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha has been approached by the makers of Nach Baliye 8 to participate in the celebrity dance-reality show.

Confirming the report, Arjun, who is currently seen as Anand on Pardes Mein Hain Mera Dil, told India Forums: "Yes, I've been approached for the show, but nothing is confirmed yet." If the actor agrees to be a part of the show, it would surely be a treat to his millions of fans. The Naagin actor had earlier showcased his dancing skills in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa Season 9.

Recently, former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Mihika Verma and her NRI businessman Anand were approached by the showmakers.

Other possible contestants are Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, comedian Bharti Singh and her fiancé Harsh Limabachiyaa, Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble, Nikitin Dheer-Kratika Sengar, Deepika Kakkar-Shoaib Ibrahim.

The eighth edition of the dance show will be backed by BBC Production and not Ekta Kapoor, who produced the previous edition and introduced a new format on the lines of Bigg Boss.

Nach Baliye 8 will reportedly be judged by Bollywood actress Kajol along with renowned choreographer Shiamak Davar. The show will apparently be hosted by Karan Singh Grover. There were reports that his wife and Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu might join him in a special episode.