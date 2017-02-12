The police arrested Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, gangster and mastermind behind the Nabha jailbreak, and three of his aides following a brief encounter at Dhudike village in Punjab's Moga district on Sunday.

The operation was conducted by the Patiala Police, along with their Moga counterparts. A counter-intelligence team led by Gurpreet Chauhan carried out raids at a hideout of the gangsters in Dhudike village on Sunday following which they were arrested.

Chauhan told the Tribune that Sekhon was arrested along with his aides Manveer Singh Sekhon alias Mani Sekhon, Rajwinder Singh Raja alias Sultan of Mangewala village and Kulwinder Singh alias Dhimbri of Sidana village.

Moga Police cordoned off the area before the encounter that lasted for two hours. The special team entered the village wearing plain clothes followed by another team, which came to assist them in case of an emergency. No casualties or injuries have been reported, the officials told the daily.

Six inmates — terrorists Harminder Singh alias Mintoo, and Kashmir Singh, and four gangsters Harjinder Bhullar, alias Vicky Gounder; Kulpreet Singh, alias Neeta Deol; Gurpreet Singh Sekhon and Amanpreet Tonda — had escaped Nabha Jail with the help of around 14 men on November 27, 2016.