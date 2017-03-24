The Bollywood movie Naam Shabana, the spin-off of 2015 movie, Baby, has been making headlines for quite some time now. The spy thriller is also special for Mollywood fans as it stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role.

Read more: Prithviraj in Naam Shabana

Prithviraj will play the bad guy, Tony, in the Shivam Nair directorial. Now, Taapsee, who plays the titular role Shabana Khan, has made a request to fans of Prithviraj.

"For all the fans of my superstar antagonist @PrithviOfficial , I am one of you all so don't kill me after watching #NaamShabana [sic]," she posted on her Twitter handle while tweeting a photo of them.

Interestingly, Prithviraj has responded to Taapsee's tweet: "If Tony can't kill you..nobody can @taapsee [sic]."

The twitter ping-pong makes one thing clear. Taapsee's character spells trouble for Tony.

Meanwhile, Naam Shabana is the third Bollywood movie of Prithviraj after Aiyyaa and Aurangzeb. The movie, produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia under the banner of Friday Filmworks, also stars Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Danny Denzongpa and Madhurima Tuli in significant roles. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens worldwide on March 31.

Check out Taapsee and Prithviraj's tweets here: