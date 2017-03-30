Taapsee Pannu's movie Naam Shabana will hit theatres on Friday, March 31, and ahead of the release, the makers had organised a special screening for the industry people. The movie has impressed critics and celebrities, who gave a thumbs up for the brilliant performances and script.

Celebrities like Satish Kaushik, Vishwas Paandya, Saqib Saleem, Elli Avaram, Anupam Kher, Ragini Khanna, Patralekhaa, Vicky Kaushal, Jacky Bhagnani, Angad Bedi, Norah Fatehi, Anubhav Sinha and Saurabh Shukla attended the screening.

Anupam Kher, who plays a key role in Naam Shabana, heaped praise on co-star Taapsee, claiming that she is the hero and the heroine of the film.

Naam Shabana is an action spy-thriller and will see Taapsee reprising her role as Shabana. Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam and South star Prithviraj Sukumaran play key roles in the film. Akshay Kumar has an extended cameo in the film. Directed by Shivam Nair, Naam Shabana is the spin-off Akshay's Baby, which also starred Taapsee and Anupam. It is the first spin-off in Indian cinema.

Here are the Naam Shabana movie review by Bollywood critics:

Bollywood Hungama: "On the whole, NAAM SHABANA is a well-made thriller with two contrasting storylines in the film's two halves playing the spoilsport. As for the performances, it's the immaculate and spotless performance of Taapsee Pannu who steals the show. However, given the strong brand value of BABY, decent interest quotient and lack of opposition at the Box-Office, will work out to be a huge advantage for the film. At the Box-Office, it will do decent to good business."

Below are the Naam Shabana movie review by Bollywood celebs:

Filmmaker Vishwas Paandya: "#NaamShabana brilliantly executed by #ShivamNair @taapsee excels w @BajpayeeManoj @akshaykumar @AnupamPkher A winner from @neerajpofficial"

Anupam Kher: "Saw #NaamShabana. BRILLIANT.!!! @taapsee take a bow. You are the #Hero and the #Heroin Of the film."

Actor Saqib Saleem: "Stellar performances by all in this well made film!! @taapsee you have punched n kicked it out of the park!!#NaamTaapsee #NaamShabana"

Stay tuned for more updates.