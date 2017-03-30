Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Taher Shabbir

Producer: Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia

Direction: Shivam Nair

Music director: Rochak Kohli and Meet Bros

Genre: Action-thriller

Duration:2 hours 27 minutes

Naam Shabana review roundup: Taapsee's cameo in Baby was more impressive than lead role in this film, says critics

Naam Shabana has received mixed response from viewers. While a large section of the audience believed Taapsee is both the hero and heroine of the film, others said the actress had left a lasting impression in Baby than its spin-off Naam Shabana. Movie-goers said the film suffers from poor storyline and has nothing interesting to offer.

9 days to go for Naam Shabana #NaamShabana pic.twitter.com/iQBeQduGGR — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 22, 2017

Story: Shabana (Taapsee) lives in the heart of Mumbai city. Her college friend Jai (Taher) secretly admires her but never really expresses it. Shabana's life changes when some local goons kill Jai mercilessly. She then gets in touch with an undercover agent Ranvir Singh (played by Manoj) to seek revenge against Jai's murderers. In return, Ranvir asks Shabana to get trained for a secret mission and expose Tony (Prithviraj), who deals with human-trafficking across the globe. Akshay and Anupam's characters help Shabana get hold of Tony.

Analysis: Directed by Shivam Nair, Naam Shabana is the spin-off of Akshay's 2015 film Baby, which also starred Taapsee and Anupam. It is the first spin-off in Indian cinema. It is an action spy-thriller and will see Taapsee reprising her role as Shabana.

Performance: The viewers say Taapsee has done a good job, yet the poor story failed to bring the best in her. Akshay steals the show despite his short role.

