Naam Shabana, starring Taapsee Pannu, that was released on Friday, March 31, seems to be the latest Bollywood film to fall victim to piracy. Rumour has it that several illegal websites have already made the full film available for free download and streaming.

Naam Shabana Day 1 box office collection: Taapsee Pannu's film fails to beat Baby's opening day business

This means that hundreds of internet users will opt for the pirated copies of Naam Shabana instead of watching the movie in theatres.

The pirated versions affect the box office figures immensely and despite preemptive measures taken by the film industry and department of telecommunications to stop the leaking of films online, most movies make their way to the internet within a day of the release. Earlier, some movies like Sultan, Manji: The Mountain Man, and Udta Punjab had leaked online even before the official release.

However, makers of Naam Shabana can take comfort as many movie-lovers would still not opt for the inferior version online and watch it on a 70mm screen to get the real experience.

Directed by Shivam Nair, Naam Shabana is the spin-off Akshay Kumar's Baby, which also starred Taapsee and Anupam Kher. It is the first spin-off in Indian cinema. Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam and South star Prithviraj Sukumaran play key roles, while Akshay has an extended cameo in the film.

The movie has made an average business of Rs 5.12 crore at the domestic box office on its first day.