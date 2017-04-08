Naam Shabana, starring Taapsee Pannu, remained steady at the domestic box office on its eighth day. The film is moving at a snail's pace at the box office but is still consistently bringing in the numbers.

On its eighth day, Naam Shabana collected about Rs 1.5 crore at the Indian box office.

After a slow start on Friday, March 31, Naam Shabana gradually drew the audience to the theatres, owing to the positive word-of-mouth publicity. Akshay Kumar's presence also boosted the film's overall collection.

Taapsee, Alia, Anushka and other actresses leading the charge to change the face of Bollywood

By the end of first week, Naam Shabana collected Rs 27.18 crore net at the domestic market. "#NaamShabana Fri 5.12 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 7.27 cr, Mon 2.54 cr, Tue 2.50 cr, Wed 1.80 cr, Thu 1.58 cr. Total: ₹ 27.18 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The total eight-day collection of Naam Shabana stands at Rs 28.68 crore net (approximately). The spy-thriller is expected to enjoy a good run and attain a decent figure at the domestic market in the upcoming weekend since no big ticket films were released in theatres this Friday.

Directed by Shivam Nair, Naam Shabana is the spin-off on Akshay's Baby, which also starred Taapsee and Anupam Kher. It is said to be the first spin-off in Indian cinema. Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam and South Indian star Prithviraj Sukumaran play key roles, while Akshay has an extended cameo in the film.