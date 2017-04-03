Naam Shabana, starring Taapsee Pannu, has made a decent collection at the domestic box office on its third day (Sunday). With this, it has now made an impressive opening weekend business.

Naam Shabana full movie leaked online; free download and streaming made available by many sites

Naam Shabana, released on Friday, March 31, has Akshay Kumar in a cameo role, and it seems his presence worked wonders in the overall box office collection.

On the first day, Naam Shabana failed to make a mark at the Indian box office with a collection of just Rs 5.12 crore. However, with word-of-mouth publicity, the film managed to witness a growth of 24.41 percent on Saturday (Rs 6.37 crore) at the Indian box office.

The growth escalated on Sunday as the movie raked in Rs 7.27 crore at the domestic box office. Its total three-day domestic box office collection record now stands at Rs 18.76 crore nett. "#NaamShabana is DECENT... Sat growth: 24.41%... Sun growth: 14.13%... Fri 5.12 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 7.27 cr. Total: ₹ 18.76 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Directed by Shivam Nair, Naam Shabana is the spin-off Akshay's Baby, which also starred Taapsee and Anupam Kher. It is the first spin-off in Indian cinema. Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam and South star Prithviraj Sukumaran play key roles, while Akshay has an extended cameo in the film.