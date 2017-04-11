Naam Shabana, which has made good collection at the box office, has proved that Taapsee Pannu is more popular than leading Bollywood actresses like Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma and Vidya Balan.

Bollywood was once considered a male-centric industry, where heroines did not get much importance and movies used to run on the star power of the hero. But the industry has witnessed a kind of revolution in the last six years with a host of female-centric movies turning out to be big money spinners at box office. These hit films have made some heroines stand equal to leading Bollywood heroes.

Taapsee Pannu's Naam Shabana is the latest female centric Bollywood movie to hit the screens. Released in theatres on March 31, the film has received good response from audience and has collected Rs 33.31 crore nett (Rs 46.26 crore gross) at the Indian box office in 11 days.

The Neeraj Pandey-directed action spy-thriller has become the most successful medium budget film of 2017. Considering its women-centric genre, Naam Shabana collections are extremely impressive. The film has set a new benchmark in this space by beating the lifetime collection records of Vidya Balan's Kahaani 2, Aishwarya Rai's Sarbjit, Anushka Sharma's NH-10 and Phillauri and Sonakshi Sinha's Akira.

Naam Shabana has become the 11th highest grossing female-oriented Hindi movie. The movie is still doing good business at ticket counters across the domestic market. Considering its current pace of collection, the film is likely to beat the lifetime record of Mardaani and enter the top 10 list.

Here is list of highest grossing female-oriented Bollywood movies in the last seven years. All the collection figures are in Rs and crore.

Rank Movie Release Day 1 Weekend 1 Week 1 Lifetime 1 The Dirty Picture 2-Dec-2011 9.54 32.70 52.50 80.00 2 Piku 8-May-2015 5.32 25.22 41.4 79.92 3 Neerja 19-Feb-2016 04.70 22.01 35.32 75.61 4 Pink 16-Sept-2016 04.32 21.51 35.91 68.00 5 Mary Kom 5-Sep-2014 8.40 30.60 46.00 64.00 6 Queen 7-Mar-2014 1.75 9.55 18.30 61.00 7 Kahaani 9-Mar-2012 2.07 13.05 23.00 59.26 8 Heroine 21-Sep-2012 7.20 25.00 36.50 44.25 9 English Vinglish 5-Oct-2012 2.50 13.00 20.50 40.00 10 Mardaani 22-Aug-2014 3.75 14.50 23.00 36.00 11 Naam Shabana 31-Mar-2017 5.12 18.76 27.18 33.31 12 NH10 13-Mar-2015 3.35 13.30 20.50 32.10 13 Kahaani 2 02-Dec-2016 04.25 16.97 24.26 32.80 14 Sarbjit 20-May-2016 03.69 13.95 22.09 29.00 15 Akira 02-Sept-2016 05.15 16.65 26.39 28.73 16 Highway 21-Feb-2014 3.75 13.50 21.00 27.25 17 Phillauri 24-Mar-2017 04.02 15.25 22.68 26.82 18 Jazbaa 9-Oct-2015 4.23 15.24 21.50 25.04

However, Naam Shabana is backed by powerhouse talents like Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. The film was also screened in 37 international markets. The movie has collected Rs 4.82 crore gross at the overseas box office, taking its worldwide collection to Rs 51 crore gross.