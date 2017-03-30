Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is set to show her action avatar in Naam Shabana, which will be released on March 31. The movie is a spin-off if 2015's hit movie Baby, and now, similar business and reviews are being expected from Naam Shabana.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Baby earned Rs 9.3 crore on its opening day. Will Naam Shabana be able to beat the record? However, there has not been much hype around the film, and thus, Taapsee's movie is predicted to earn Rs 3-5 crore on its first day of box office collection.

Even the advance booking of Naam Shabana is not impressive, but the occupancy might see a growth on Friday in the evening. As the movie is a spin-off, Akshay will play an extended cameo in it.

In Naam Shabana, the actress will share screen space with many big actors like Akshay, Manoj Bajpayee and Anupam Kher. The movie is about a secret agent Shabana who seeks revenge for the murder of the man she loved.

The Shivam Nair directorial will also star South star Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. His presence might give a push to the business of Naam Shabana as the actor is a popular face in South cinema. Meanwhile, the critics and celebs have praised the movie and appreciated Taapsee's acting in it.

Watch Naam Shabana trailer here: