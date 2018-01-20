In a shocking turn of events, Adaa Khan, who rose to popularity with her role in hugely popular Naagin series, has become a victim of debit card fraud.

Recounting the horrific incident, the actress told the Times of India: "One morning a few days ago, I got an SMS alert, intimating me of a withdrawal of Rs 24,000 in four transactions. I was shocked and immediately looked for my debit card, which was in my bag. Then, I called the bank's call centre and by the time I got connected, four more withdrawals had taken place. The person at the call centre said that my card was probably cloned and I blocked it immediately. The cops also told me that this crime is becoming frequent."

Adaa, who is seeking police and bank's help to resolve the issue, now urges everyone to be careful while using cards. "The cops and the banks explained the fraud to me and told me to be very careful while using cards anywhere, be it at a restaurant or a petrol pump. The card and your password can be cloned through some machines. I want everyone to be aware of this crime and be careful while using their credit or debit cards. I hope my issue gets resolved soon," she added.

On the work front, Adaa is not a part of the third instalment of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin series. She played one of the key roles in the supernatural show. In Naagin 3, Anita Hassanandani has replaced her as the lead antagonist on the show.

Adaa will now be seen in AltBalaji's new web series Kapoors, where she will be romancing Kushal Tandon. The storyline of Kapoors revolves around a businessman and his love for family. The show will be available in Balaji Telefilm's app ALTBalaji.