Surbhi Jyoti has apparently been roped in as the lead actress in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3, replacing Mouni Roy, who had been the face of the show in the previous seasons.

Now, rumour has it that Sanjeeda Shaikh was considered for one of the key roles in the show, but she lost it.

Also read: Confirmed! Naagin 3: Surbhi Jyoti of Ishqbaaaz fame to step into Mouni Roy's shoes

According to a SpotboyE report, Sanjeeda had not participated in Balaji's Box Cricket League (BCL) despite it being made mandatory for all the Balaji artistes to be a part of programme.

Since Sanjeeda broke the clause as she was not interested, she is believed to have been rejected for Naagin 3, for which she had auditioned.

Meanwhile, Surbhi has beaten Puja Banerjee and Krystle D'souza, who were in the race for the lead actress, to finally step into Mouni Roy's shoes.

It is also being said that Naagin 3 will be very different from the Naagin series we have seen so far. The story will kick-start with college friends Shivani and Taksha. Their lives will take a drastic turn when supernatural connections invade their lives.

The fictional series will go on air in January 2018. The finite series had in the first two seasons consistently topped the Television Rating Point (TRP) charts from the start.

Mouni, who rose to popularity with the super-successful Naagin series, had to quit the third season due to her busy schedule.

The gorgeous actress, who is making her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar's Gold, has a few other Bollywood projects in her kitty.