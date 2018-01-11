Ever since it was announced that Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan will not continue their stint with Ekta Kapoor's Naagin series, speculations regarding the new cast of Naagin 3 have been doing the rounds.

Naagin 3: Karishma Tanna and Rajat Tokas to play lead roles?

While many names have surfaced online, the latest buzz is that Pearl V Puri has been roped in to play the male protagonist, Times Now reported. Pearl, who rose to popularity with Badtameez Dil, was last seen in Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha.

Earlier, Bigg Boss 11 ex-contestant Priyank Sharma and Arjun Bijlani, who played the lead role in the first season of the series, were rumoured to have been considered for the role.

Recently, it was revealed that Karishma Tanna will be one of the leads in the supernatural show. However, according to an Indian Express report, Karishma will be murdered and reborn as Surbhi. The actress will replace Mouni as the face of Naagin 3.

Anita Hassanandani of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame is likely to play the antagonist on the show. Anita will replace Adaa Khan, who played the negative role of Sesha for the past two seasons.

It has been reported that Naagin 3 would be very different from the Naagin series we have seen so far. The story would kick-start with college friends Shivani and Taksha. Their lives would take a drastic turn when supernatural connections invade their lives.

The fictional series will go on air in January 2018. The finite series had consistently topped the Television Rating Point (TRP) charts from the start in the first two seasons.

Recently, the makers released the promo of Naagin 3 and it created a lot of buzz among fans of the supernatural series. The trailer doesn't reveal the face of the lead actress, thereby raising the curiosity among the fans.