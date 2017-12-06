The third instalment of Ekta Kapoor's super successful series Naagin has been in news for quite some time now. While Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan will not be part of Naagin 3, the makers had been on a hunt for the lead actress and now, it seems they have finally locked the lead actress.

According to a Bollywood Life report, Krystle D'Souza is likely to step into Mouni's shoes. On the other hand, Vindya Tiwari and Tanya Sharma have been considered for Adaa's role.

Several actresses have auditioned for the roles, however, Krystle seems to fit the bill of the lead actress because of her gorgeous looks. She had earlier played the lead role in Ekta's supernatural series Ekta's Brahmarakshas.

The report also said that Ekta is looking for a male lead like Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma. It's not clear as to if she has approached the reality show star or prefers someone with similar personality.

One may wonder why Mouni is not a part of the new season. It has been revealed that Mouni had to quit the show due to her busy schedule. The gorgeous actress, who is making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold, has a few other Bollywood projects in her kitty.

It is also being said that Naagin 3 will be very different from the previous Naagin series. The story will kickstart from two college friends Shivani and Taksha. Their lives will take a drastic turn when supernatural connections will recur in their lives.

The fictional series will go on air in January 2018. In the first two seasons, the finite series had consistently topped the Television Rating Point (TRP) charts from the start.