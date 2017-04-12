Dear fans of Naagin 2 and Mouni Roy, we hate to break it to you, but the supernatural show is going off air soon.

Naagin 2 is coming to an end in June. The finite series has consistently topped the Television Rating Point (TRP) charts from the start.

However, there's a silver lining: The makers of the most-watched TV show are in talks for a Season 3.

If everything goes according to the plan, Naagin 3 will go on air from November. Producer Ekta Kapoor is apparently considering fresh faces for the upcoming season. With this, we wonder if Mouni, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran, who have been associated with the show since the first season, will be replaced in the popular series.

"This was anyways planned as Naagin is a finite series that's suppose to end. It will back again in Diwali as it's one of the highest rated show till date on Colors. The channel wants the show to air by November. So, Naagin will have a season three and Ekta might consider fresh faces for the same," a source told Bollywood Life.

Meanwhile, Ekta's ambituous project, Chandrakanta, will replace Naagin 2 just like the Balaji head honcho's Kavach-Kaali Shaktiyon Ki had replaced the first season of Naagin. Chandrakanta will see actress Madhurima Tuli play the titular role.