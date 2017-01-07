Producer Ekta Kapoor and actress Mouni Roy have worked together in several television shows in the past. However, the duo has been ruling the industry ever since the supernatural show Naagin went on air. Later, they came up with Naagin 2, which is also running successfully and is currently the number one show.

TRP ratings: Naagin 2 is back on top; Indian Idol 9 beats Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

And now, Ekta and Mouni are said to be teaming up once again. This time for a web series.

The web series, which will be based on a Mughal queen named Mehrunisa, will reportedly feature Mouni in the lead, according to the Times of India. Ekta's production house Balaji Telefilms has launched an app, ALT Balaji, which will stream many new shows on the digital platform, Mouni's web series being one of them.

Besides this show, Ekta has a list of new web series lined up. One of them, titled Kehte Hai Opposites Attract, will feature popular small screen couple Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. Kehte Hai Opposites Attract will narrate how two people with distinct personalities can fall in love.

Another one on ALT Balaji will feature Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur in the lead role. The story will be centred on the Indian Army. The yet-to-be titled web series will be directed by filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor.

The fourth web series will feature Dipannita Sharma in a bold and intense role opposite Sameer Soni. The yet-to-be titled show will be based on complicated relationships. Dipannita will play the character of a wife, whose husband falls in love with another woman.