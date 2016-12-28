Television actress Aashka Goradia, who has been dating American businessman Brent Globe for a couple of months now, has taken the relationship to the next level.

The actress got engaged to her beau after Brent popped the question to her, while the two were celebrating Christmas with his family in the US.

A source told the Times of India: "Brent went down on his knees to express his love for Aashka. He asked her to marry him in front of his family. He had been planning his proposal meticulously for months. The ring he has gifted Aashka has two sapphires flanking the diamond."

Elated with her surprise engagement, Aashka said that the feeling is yet to settle in and that she is looking forward to spending a happy life together. "I am on cloud nine! The feeling is yet to settle in. Brent has made me believe that love and companionship exist and one should never give up hope. I am looking forward to a future, which is filled with happiness and togetherness with him," she told the daily.

In mid this year, Aashka parted ways with her long-term boyfriend and actor Rohit Bakshi. But the Naagin 2 actress was quick to find love for the second time in Brent. She met Brent in June at an event in the US and soon started dating. Brent even moved to India to be with his ladylove.