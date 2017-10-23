Television couple Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu's twin babies – Bella and Vienna – turned a-year-old on October 19. The happy parents celebrated their bundle of joys' first birthday with close friends from the television industry.

A grand bash was organised at Juhu Hotel, Mumbai, and was attended by stars including Karanvir's Naagin 2 co-stars Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan. Surbhi Jyoti, Kumkum Bhagya star Shabir Ahluwalia, Kishwer Merchantt, Suyyash Rai, Mahi Vij andJay Bhanushali where also part of the celebrations.

The birthday babies looked too adorable as they sported pink dresses while their parents donned angel's wings.

Karanvir's daughters were born in Teejay's hometown Vancouver, Canada. The couple has been married for more than 10 years.

Elated to share the news, Teejay had earlier told the Times of India: "The news came as a pleasant shock. Karanvir didn't believe me at first when I informed him. In fact, it took us some time to digest the news. I'd signed a three-year contract for my TV show, and I wasn't expecting a little person just yet. But of course, we are thrilled! Work can wait. Now, it's time to trust God's timing and his plan."

Meanwhile, Karanvir was last seen on Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 2, which went on to become the most watched television show. He had also bagged Best Actor (Critics) at Zee Gold Awards for his performance on the supernatural show.