Several television celebrities have expressed their grief over the death of TV actors Gagan Kang and Arjit Lavania.

Naagin 2 actor Karanvir Bohra shared a message on Instagram: "My heart goes out to the families of #gagankang & #arjitlawania This is so unfortunate I'm so perturbed by this accident. May God give enough strength to their loved ones in such sad times."

Debina Bonnerjee, who was a good friend of Gagan, also shared a heartfelt message on social media: "Human life is so unpredictable! Now you are a moving joyous entity and next moment you are no more."

Gagan and Arjit, who had worked in Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, were killed in a car accident on Saturday, August 19, while they were on their way to Mumbai from a shoot in Umergaon.

Gagan, who was on the wheels, had apparently crashed into a container on a Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. Besides the actors, Gagan's assistant also died on the spot.

"We are shocked and saddened by the tragic news. I don't think we will ever come to terms with this tragedy. Our hearts go out to the families and we stand with them. Both Arjit and Gagan were good actors and extremely sincere towards their craft. May their souls rest in peace," Mahakali producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary told SpotboyE.

Gagan's funeral took place in Mumbai on Sunday, while Arjit's body has been taken to Agra by his family members for the last rites.