Bala's Naachiyar is the latest movie to be affected by piracy. The newly-released movie hit torrent sites like TamilRockers hours after it hit the screens on Friday, February 16.

Naachiyar has opened to highly positive reviews. Critics and the audience have fallen in love with the way GV Prakash Kumar, who has sported tanned skin and unruly hair, has transformed himself for the role of a fruit seller.

Jyothika too is no less as a no-nonsense cop in the flick. With positive reviews coming for the movie, it was expected that the movie would attract the audience to theatres in huge numbers during weekends.

Unfortunately, the piracy might have taken a toll on the collection of Naachiyar. It is likely to impact the film's business.

The movie with different qualities is available online for free downloading on torrent sites. This also strengths the voices, which have been demanding the movie to be streamed online on the release day itself.

Piracy has badly affected not only Kollywood but film industries across the world. Although many strict measures and policies have been implemented by governments, none of them has been successful in curbing this menace.

Almost all big movies make it to the internet within a day of their release. While some movies made their way to the internet (with good or poor print quality) within a day of release, there have been instances when some movies were leaked online even before they hit theatres.

All the movies released in the recent months have hit torrent sites.