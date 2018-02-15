Bala never likes to take up tried-and-tested subjects or a story that has huge commercial value. He wants his films to deal with sordid realities and leave an everlasting impression in the minds of viewers. His strong belief has reaped good results for him on many occasions, as films like Pithamagan and Sethu not only won critical acclaim but also tasted commercial success.

Now, Bala is returning with Naachiyaar. Surprisingly, he has not chosen a powerhouse performer for the role of the lead. He has opted for GV Prakash Kumar, who has so far proven his mettle in acting in only comedy films. But for the important role of a cop, he has roped in Jyothika for her third film after she made a comeback.

The movie drew the viewers' attention with the first looks. In one poster, Jyothika gave an impression of being a fearless woman with her right hand in a sling and a cut on her forehead. In the other poster, she appeared like a typical Indian woman bathing her baby even as GV Prakash looked on.

Naachiyaar caught the people's attention big time after the teaser was released. It was a power-packed clip that impressed the cine-goers instantly. But the cussword mouthed by Jyothika created a controversy and subsequently a case was filed against the team. Iit turned out to be a boon in disguise for the flick as it gave the film free publicity.

Later, the viewers' curiosity around the film was further spiked with gripping trailer.

The storyline is reportedly inspired by the life of a psychopathic killer from 80s. GV Prakash plays the role of a fruit seller and a criminal. Newcomer Ivana will be seen as his wife in the flick, which has Ilaiyaraaja's music, Sathish Suriya's editing and Eshwar's editing.

Review:

The movie is releasing in some foreign countries on the evening of Thursday, February 15, while it will see the light of the day in India a day later. Check out here what the audience say about Bala's flick:

Sidhu

#Naachiyaar: Brisk, no-nonsense film that puts across it's message beautifully. Loved the way that Bala has handled his subject, a hard-and-fast approach. With neat performances, it goes down as a must-watch. Go see it.

#Naachiyaar Interval: Already halfway through, going good so far. Interesting, delicate plot dealt with sharp turns, specially at the intermission point. #Jyothika & @gvprakash are both impressive with never-seen-before makeovers, newcomer Ivana is a great find!

#Naachiyaar: While #Jyothika is apt in the role of a stiff but still caring cop, @gvprakash surprises one and all with his best performance yet. In a totally new getup, he shines in both the emotional and the comic sequences along with the impressive newcomer Ivana.

#Naachiyaar: After quite a while, it's nice to see a positive film from #Bala with it's intent in the right direction. What starts off with some comic sequences transforms quickly into an engaging suspense frisk.

#Naachiyaar: The runtime of the film at less than 2 hours is one of it's biggest assets. Kudos to Bala for cutting away any unnecessary footage. #Ilaiyaraaja's music too, gives the film what it needs and doesn't overdo anything.

Balaji

‏

Really awesome movie.. BGM stands great strength.. Good treatment by #Naachiyaar fantastic act by @gvprakash .. But I like definition of new India Must watch movie of the year #Bala rocked on new style..