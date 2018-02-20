Actress Jyothika, who is being praised for her role in the action-thriller Naachiyaar, is reportedly been approached to play the role of Vidya Balan in the Tollywood remake of Tumhari Sulu.

A Tamil producer is said to have acquired the remake rights of Tumhari Sulu and has roped in Radha Mohan of Mozhi fame to direct its Tamil version. It is rumoured that he wants Jyothika to play the role of Vidya Balan and he has already approached her with the offer. Currently, he is in talks with her.

Jyothika is rumoured to have recently watched Tumhari Sulu and she was impressed with Vidya Balan's performance. She is really keen on essaying Balan's role of a housewife turned late night RJ in the remake. However, she is yet to give her consent for the movie. If everything goes well, the actress is expected to sign on the dotted line soon, say the sources.

Tumhari Sulu revolves around the story of Sulochana aka Sulu, who is a happy-go-lucky Mumbai housewife. Although she is criticized by her family for not being studious enough and having an ambition, she unexpectedly lands herself with the job of a late night RJ on a radio station. How this job changes her life forms the crux of the story.

Jyothika made her comeback to acting in 2015 with a powerful performance in 36 Vayadhinile, which is the remake of Manju Warrier's film How Old Are You. Later, she starred in two successful movies Magalir Mattum (2017) and Naachiyaar (2018) which became a hit at the BO.

Jyothika will be seen next with Arvind Swami in Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which features an ensemble cast of Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu, Arun Vijay, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aditi Rao Hydari. She is expected to start shooting for the movie. After wrapping it up, she is likely to take up the remake of Tumhari Sulu.