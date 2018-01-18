The makers of Naa Peru Surya have sold its satellite rights at a record price. With this, stylish star Allu Arjun has joined the league of superstars like Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR.

Allu Arjun has grown bigger and better with each film he did. When compared to his previous films, his next film Naa Peru Surya has created curiosity and expectations and the reason is that the stylish star is appearing in a never-seen-before avatar. Allu Arjun is playing an army officer in the Vakkantham Vamsi-directed action thriller.

The raw and real-look of Allu Arjun featured in its teaser has generated a lot of hype for Naa Peru Surya. The movie is currently in the production stage and it is slated to hit the screens in the last of week of April. The hype surrounding it has apparently prompted distributors and TV channels to queue up before the production house to bag its theatrical and satellite rights.

If we are to go by the buzz, the makers of Naa Peru Surya have already struck a deal for its satellite rights. Zee Network has acquired the TV rights of its Telugu and Hindi versions. The TV channel is said to shell out a record sum on its rights

The buzz is that Zee Network is said to have spent Rs 24 crore on the TV rights of Naa Peru Surya. Suresh Kondi, a journalist from Hyderabad, tweeted, "#StylishStar @alluarjun's #NaaPeruSurya satellite rights (Telugu & Hindi) bagged by Zee Network for a whopping 24cr. #NSNIonApr27th (sic)."

It is the highest price for the TV rights of a film starring Allu Arjun, as Naa Peru Surya has gone on to beat the records of his previous movies. Its price is almost double of what Khaidi No 150, Janatha Garage, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, Srimanthudu and Katamarayudu have got. In fact, it is almost equal to the price of the TV rights of SPYder and Jai Lava Kusa.

Here are the price details of Satellite rights of top 15 big ticket Telugu movies.