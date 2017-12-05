Bunny Vas, the producer of Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya (NPS), is angry with the makers of superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 for causing confusion among Telugu producers over its release date.

The Shankar-directed multilingual movie 2.0 was initially slated to hit the screens on January 25, 2018, but it was postponed to April 27, which left the makers of Naa Peru Surya and Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN) red-faced.

These two Telugu movies are also scheduled for release on the same date and this mega clash is likely to spell huge losses for them.

Bunny Vas, who has co-produced Naa Peru Surya with Sirisha Lagadapati, Sridhar Lagadapati and K Nagendra Babu, is upset over the development. The producer took to his Facebook account to express his anger at the makers of 2.0, and also requested trade bodies to find a solution for the confusion.

Bunny Vas wrote on December 3: "Tollywood has always respected and embraced cinema of other languages. But a bigger project like 2.0 changing its release dates has caused confusion among producers. All the Telugu movie producers whose films are releasing in the months of April and May are in discussion to avoid any competition among ourselves. However this sudden announcement by the 2.0 team to release it in the month of April has created further confusion. At this juncture we request the trade bodies to take a conscious call and arrive at an amicable solution."

The Telugu Producer Council held a meeting on Monday, with Bunny Vas saying he hoped they would address the issue.

He wrote: "Today, Producer Council meeting is happening for an UNDERSTANDING on January RELEASES....it would be very nice, if the council brings same understanding between all producers who planned for April 2017 releases. [sic]"