Stylish star Allu Arjun has unleashed the first impact of his upcoming movie Naa Peru Surya. His intense look featured in this teaser has kept the audience on tenterhooks.

Srinivas aka SKN revealed on his Twitter account that the first impact of Naa Peru Surya would be released at 5.00 pm today, January 1. The PRO-turned-film producer tweeted: "Get Ready for #NSNIFirstImpact Today evening 5pm at." Later, he added, "No delay no Dilemma 5pm sharp Sharpness of Surya ll be revealed #NSNIFirstImpact."

Allu Arjun unveiled the first impact of Naa Peru Surya on his official YouTube channel and later posted the link to the teaser on his Twitter handle. Besides, the stylish star tweeted: "NAA PERU SURYA NAA ILLU INDIA FIRST IMPACT #NSNIFirstImpact."

The first impact of Naa Peru Surya will also telecast on popular Telugu TV news channels at prime time. SKN tweeted, "TV9 NTV TV5 ABN Sakshi channels gonna play #NaaPerusurya First impact many times today at prime time #NSNIFirstImpact".

Allu Arjun is playing a soldier with anger management issues. Its first impact gives enough hints at the storyline and what to expect from the film. The stylish star's intense look, action and dialogues are enough to make the film goers wait for its release with bated breath.

Anu Emmanuel is seen playing Allu Arjun's love interest in Naa Peru Surya, while Boman Irani appears as a millitary officer. The 1.12-minute-long first impact offers a glimpse at their roles.

Naa Peru Surya Naa is directed by Vakkantham Vamsi and produced by Sirisha Sridhar Lagadapati and Bunny Vas under the banner Ramalakshmi Cine Creations. The movie has Vishal–Shekhar's music, Rajeev Ravi's cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao's editing and it is slated for worldwide release on April 27.