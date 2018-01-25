Stylish star Allu Arjun is gearing up to release Sainika, the first song from his upcoming movie Naa Peru Surya (NPS) on January 26 and he says it is going to be his tribute to Indian soldiers on Republic Day.

A week ahead of its release, Allu Arjun revealed that he would release the song Sainika from Naa Peru Surya on January 26. The actor tweeted on‏ January 18, "A Salute To Our Soldiers " SAINIKA " 1st Song of Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India Releasing on Jan 26th."

Read: Naa Peru Surya teaser review | Rangasthalam beats NPS record

Allu Arjun once again took to his Twitter handle today to remind his followers about the release of the song. Besides tweeting a poster, the stylish star wrote, ""SAINIKA" Salute to Our Soldiers . 1st Song of NSNI . Releasing Tomorrow. #SAINIKALYRICAL #NSNI"

Naa Peru Surya is an action film and it is made with a tagline "Naa Illu India." The film, which is one of the most awaited Telugu movies of 2018, is written and directed by Vakkantham Vamsi and produced by Sirisha and Sridhar Lagadapati under the banner Ramalakshmi Cine Creations.

Allu Arjun and Anu Emmanuel are playing the lead roles in it, while Arjun Sarja, R Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Thakur Anoop Singh and Boman Irani appear in supporting cast. Bollywood composers Vishal-Shekhar are scoring music for the movie and Rajeev Ravi is handling the cinematography for the film which is slated to hit the screens on April 27.

The makers of Naa Peru Surya have released its first look and teaser recently and both have received a wonderful response. Its first impact video, which got over 20 million views online, has offered a glimpse at the storyline of the film and Allu Arjun's role in it. The fans of the mega family are now eagerly waiting for its release.