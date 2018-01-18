The much-discussed Aadhaar details and privacy concerns around it have made major headlines for the most of 2017. While these concerns were just coffee table discussions before, a report in August claimed that several foreign firms were given complete access to Aadhaar cardholders' personal details like name, date of birth and postal addresses.

These firms reportedly even had access to the citizens' fingerprints and iris scans.

The government then made it mandatory for citizens to link their 12-digit unique identification numbers to their bank accounts, social service schemes and mobile numbers, giving rise to debates on if they were really necessary. While the debate goes on and the deadline to link these numbers has been set for March 31, 2018, it looks like UIDAI has had enough when it comes to the safety debate.

Quelling fears, the Twitter handle of UIDAI, on Wednesday, January 17, cleared the air and answered several questions on the need and security of the 12-digit Aadhaar number.

"Rest assured, UIDAI does not have your information about family, caste, religion, education, bank accounts, shares, mutual funds, financial and property details, health records etc and will never have these information in its database," UIDAI posted.

It then went on to answer several questions such as the safety of biometric details and how linking Aadhaar numbers with bank accounts and mobile numbers were absolutely secure.

"Aadhaar database has never been breached during the last 7 years of its existence. Data of all Aadhaar holders is safe and secure. Stories around Aadhaar data breach are mostly cases of mis-reporting. UIDAI uses advanced security technologies to keep your data safe and secure and keeps upgrading them to meet emerging security threats and challenges," another post read.

#Aadhaar is an identifier, not a profiling tool.

Aadhaar database does not keep any information about bank accounts, shares, mutual funds, property details, health records, family details, religion, caste, education etc. #AadhaarMythBuster — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 17, 2018

#Aadhaar does not save the details of your bank accounts, insurance, mobile phone usage and other details linked with it. So there is no question on profiling based on #Aadhaar. #AadhaarMythBuster pic.twitter.com/hUr6K4Bwp9 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) January 17, 2018

UIDAI does not keep a track of the nature of transactions done using Aadhaar. This means that when you verify your bank account or mobile SIM with Aadhaar, UIDAI does not get your bank account details or mobile number. #AadhaarMythBuster pic.twitter.com/itRguiQLXn — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 17, 2018

The biometrics collected for verification by mobile companies are encrypted at the point of collection itself and sent to UIDAI for confirming your details. These are never stored by the service providers. #AadhaarMythBuster pic.twitter.com/7eTJrq5Q0X — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) January 17, 2018