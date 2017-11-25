After pioneering the full-screen design trend which is gradually turning into a mainstream in the smartphone industry, Xiaomi is now widely speculated to bring the design language to its mid-range and entry-level Redmi series.

While the Chinese smartphone brand, which currently shares the No. 1 position in the Indian smartphone market with Samsung, hasn't made any official statement regarding the same, leaked renders of an unannounced Redmi phone with a full-screen design appeared online on Friday.

Although the unnamed device, which is expected to be released soon, packs an 18:9 full-screen design, its screen-to-body ratio doesn't really match up to that of the Mi Mix 2 as it still has visible bezels on all the four sides. However, it's mentioning here that the mystery phone's bezels are very much reduced.

The handset apparently features a dual camera setup on the front. Although the renders show only the lower part of the back casing, the device is still expected to come with a rear dual camera and a fingerprint sensor on its back.

When it comes to other aspects of the form factor, the leaked phone has all the traits of mid-range Redmi models, including a metal body and dual speakers at the bottom edge. The handset, which is rumoured to be priced at around 1,499 Yuan ($227), also seems to carry a USB Type-C port.

Meanwhile, GizmoChina has speculated that the device could be the Xiaomi Mi 6C, which is also expected to feature full screen design with minimal bezels and a rear dual camera setup.

According to previous rumours, the Xiaomi Mi 6C could feature 5.15-inch full HD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, a 12MP primary camera with Sony IMX386 CMOS sensor and a 5MP secondary camera with depth of field sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi 6C was also rumoured to come in two variants, featuring 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Under the hood, Xiaomi's own Surge S2 octa-core processor was expected to power the handset.

However, a recently leaked render of the Xiaomi Mi 6C showed the phone carrying a home button on the front, unlike the new renders of mystery phone with no buttons whatsoever.