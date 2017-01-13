It's been a while since How To Get Away With Murder fans have seen Katie Findlay onscreen in a lead role. Now, she is all set to make her return with a new mysterious thriller musical drama called Lost Generation.

In an interview with International Business Times India, the Canadian actress opened up about her new role. She seems really excited and described the series as a super watchable romantic thriller.

Here are the excerpts:

IBT: What do you have to say about mystery series called Lost Generation. How long have you been working on the series?

Katie Findlay: Mystery is my middle name. But no, really, it's all done and ready to go! We shot Lost Generation over the summer in Montreal.

IBT: Considering your interest in music, what is it like being a part of the musical drama that features Berlin EDM scene?

Katie Findlay: One of the best parts of this process was getting to be a fly on the wall of a scene I'm not normally part of. Watching the guest DJs do their thing was incredibly cool. Kyle was super helpful as our turning-Montreal-into-Berlin consultant. This was also my first time shooting a musical, which I'm over the moon about. Pop/EDM aren't genres I've had a lot of experience singing, so recording and performing Duncan's music in the show was intimidating to say the least. I think it brought me out of myself a lot. Bottom line, it brought me into contact with a hundred people who are way cooler than me and let me dress up like them every day.

IBT: What can we expect to see in Kyle Jarrow's digital drama?

Katie Findlay: Bright lights, mystery, romance, multiple hair changes, fantastically attractive extras! Those last two might just be my personal favourites. Lost Generation follows a young woman coming to Berlin in search of a childhood friend who goes missing shortly after moving to Germany. Her temporary stay slowly stretches into an impromptu life when she finds herself in a band and gaining traction in the club scene. She also falls in love, or something painfully like it, which (as usual) hopelessly complicates everything.

Everyone working on this show is the real deal. Duncan Sheik, Anna Mastro, the cast, the crew. And Kyle Jarrow is the world's nicest human, for anyone who doesn't know.

IBT: What is it like working with Craig Stickland, Calum Worthy and Melissa O'Neil?

Katie Findlay: I truly don't have enough good things to say. We had a great time. Craig is an incredibly gifted musician with his own monster career, which came in super handy when we had to, you know, seem like a BAND within a week. He carried me through this thing like a champion. Melissa is basically Beyonce. I've been searching for differences and coming up empty. And Calum somehow manages to be both the busiest and sweetest man in show business. Working on such a tight schedule can wear you out quickly, and I was genuinely energised/blown away by my colleagues every day. They make the show what it is. They're also all quite good looking, I've noticed.

IBT: How do you describe your character Cooper? Have you ever done anything like that before?

Katie Findlay: Cooper is a gutsy introvert. She's used to thinking carefully about her decisions, but definitely wants to live in the world joyfully. The tribe she meets in Berlin pushes both her art and her life into a much higher gear than she's experienced before. She goes from playing guitar in her bedroom to rocking out onstage in a sexy night club on the regular.

In real life, I'm a smart aleck, but hugely physically awkward. I've never been in a band on screen before, let alone a night club fixture. So suddenly trying to find "comfort in a crop top and platforms" in me somewhere was a new experience.

IBT: What will be your biggest appeal to the fans for tuning into Lost Generation?

Katie Findlay: I think the series is kinetic, beautifully shot and super watchable. I'm hoping the music gets stuck in everyone's head and makes you want to go out dancing. Also, I attempt (and fail) to dance a couple times which should be a good laugh for anyone paying close enough attention.