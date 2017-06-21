You probably must have watched the video of a bike cruising through a Paris motorway in France without a rider on the saddle. When it surfaced, many were left wondering if indeed the act was possible. Now the mystery around the "ghost motorcycle" has been resolved. Apparently, the rider was hunted down by a French newspaper, Le Parisien.

It has now emerged that the rider of the bike that was seen moving on its own was knocked off in a crash and rushed to a hospital. However, the bike, which remained upright after the crash, continued its ride since its gears remained engaged. Another plausible reason could be that the accelerator of the motorcycle got jammed as a result of the crash. The bike finally came to a halt and was found at some distance away from the crash site. Fortunately, no one was hurt by the self-riding motorcycle.

It was earlier last week, a video showing a bike going steadily along the outer lane of A4 Autoroute caught the attention of many, leaving the viewers wondering what is happening actually. Many viewers called it as 'ghost motorcycle' while others left wondering if the act was feasible.

Speaking to Le Parisian, the person who captured the video of the motorcycle without rider said: 'I asked a friend who was with me to take my phone and film. "On the video, we can clearly see the two-wheeled, without a biker. Is it a ghost motorcycle?"

